Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price at $19.17

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Trading Up 3.2 %

SNPO stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap One has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $807.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.