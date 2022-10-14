Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $53.40

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.09.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

TAP stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

