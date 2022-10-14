Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 278

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

