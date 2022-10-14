Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) PT at $11.44

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts have commented on AG shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AG opened at $8.19 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 288,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.