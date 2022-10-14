Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.