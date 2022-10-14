British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, an increase of 369.3% from the September 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.5 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

