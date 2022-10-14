British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, an increase of 369.3% from the September 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.5 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.
About British American Tobacco
