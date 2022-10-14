Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 687,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

