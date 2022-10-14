Brickley Wealth Management Sells 964 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.