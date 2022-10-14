Brickley Wealth Management Sells 1,462 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,110,307 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

