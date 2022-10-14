BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Critical Contrast

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.17 million ($1.92) -3.01

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -26.71% -26.32% Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -64.51% -59.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BriaCell Therapeutics and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

BriaCell Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.21%. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 163.43%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Satsuma Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to investigate the mechanism of action of novel off-the-shelf personalized therapeutics for cancer. The company is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

