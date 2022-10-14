Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €87.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BNR traded up €0.64 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €56.34 ($57.49). 489,186 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.87. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

