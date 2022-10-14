Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $29.49

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $30.84. Braze shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 4,711 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Braze Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.95.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 376,903 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 119,956 shares valued at $5,097,156. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

