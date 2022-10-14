BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 223,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

