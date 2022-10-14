Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 2,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 3.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
