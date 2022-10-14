Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 2,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

About Bragg Gaming Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

