Brady (NYSE:BRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
BRC opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.
Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
