Brady (NYSE:BRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 0.4 %

BRC opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

About Brady

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 398,093 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Brady by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 799,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 292,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.