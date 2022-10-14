Bowman & Co S.C. Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 960,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,989,818. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

