Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.94.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BXP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.20. 32,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

