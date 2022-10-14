Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Down 6.7%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $346.15 and last traded at $346.15. Approximately 6,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.00.

Boston Beer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.71.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

