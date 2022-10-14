BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

BOKF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.90. 1,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.52. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 over the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

