BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 411,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $21.44. 2,455,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNP Paribas Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.