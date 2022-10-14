BNB Achieves Market Cap of $43.86 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $271.88 or 0.01403270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 5% lower against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 269.14196733 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1123 active market(s) with $556,463,820.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.