BMO Capital Markets Trims Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price to C$30.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Air Canada Stock Up 1.7 %

ACDVF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 38,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $22.36.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

