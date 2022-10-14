B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BMRRY stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 76,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,959. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

