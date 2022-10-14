BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. BlueLinx has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.01.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 21.2% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

