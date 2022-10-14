Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 470.5% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $216,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $458,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,078. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

