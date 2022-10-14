Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOCNU stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,506,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $18,937,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

