Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BLBD traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,905. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

