Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 498,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,282 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 298,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 189,069 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,037,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 345,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 97,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,547. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

