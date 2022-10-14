Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.40. 22,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

