Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 20,204 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 669,938 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 346,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,067,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.83. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

