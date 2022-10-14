Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.17.

SQ stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.66. 531,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,562,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $270.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 2.44.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,699,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,330 shares of company stock worth $25,277,192. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 136.7% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

