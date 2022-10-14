Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $4.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Blend Labs Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE BLND opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,965 shares of company stock valued at $334,805. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

