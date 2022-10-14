Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Sells $17,333.02 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $17,333.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 423,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

