Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Sells $17,333.02 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $17,333.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 423,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
