Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Sells $17,333.02 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEGet Rating) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $17,333.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 423,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

