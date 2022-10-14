Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance

BLSTF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. Blackstone Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

