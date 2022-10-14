BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 361,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 997,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 318.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

