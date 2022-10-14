BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 361,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.