BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 411 ($4.97). 77,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 140,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.10).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of £414.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,634.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 461.47.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

