BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.32 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $22.05 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.97 or 0.27719340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010826 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

