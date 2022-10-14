Bitcoin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $19,717.77 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $378.16 billion and $48.78 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00561214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00256153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,178,793 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTC through the process of mining. Bitcoin has a current supply of 19,178,581. More information can be found at https://bitcoin.org."

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

