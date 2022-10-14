Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.34 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.74 or 0.00095052 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $328.25 million and $13.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00262981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTG through the process of mining. Bitcoin Gold has a current supply of 17,513,923.589. The last known price of Bitcoin Gold is 19.01201125 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $22,644,527.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoingold.org/.”

