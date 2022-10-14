Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Haywood Securities

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.97 on Friday, reaching C$10.82. 3,883,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.10.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$394.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

