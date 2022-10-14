Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.28.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.10. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

