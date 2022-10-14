Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,310 ($40.00) and last traded at GBX 3,325 ($40.18). 2,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($40.48).

Bioventix Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,350.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,438.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.05 million and a PE ratio of 2,621.43.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

