BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Stock Up 2.4 %

BLRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 188,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.