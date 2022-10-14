BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Stock Up 2.4 %

BLRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 188,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

