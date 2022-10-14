Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.31.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $287.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

