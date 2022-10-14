Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 26,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

BIOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biocept by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

