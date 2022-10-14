Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Bioasis Technologies Stock Up 15.8 %
Shares of BIOAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Bioasis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
About Bioasis Technologies
