Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 1%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €26.70 ($27.24) and last traded at €26.34 ($26.88). Approximately 73,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.08 ($26.61).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Further Reading

