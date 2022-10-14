Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIG. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Big Lots has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $507.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 251,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Big Lots by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

