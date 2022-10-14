Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $20.37

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $19.69. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 1,460 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $629.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Articles

