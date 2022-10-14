Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0901 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $55.56 million and $3.07 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

